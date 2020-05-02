Nation

While PHL reels from COVID-19, health workers in Bulacan attempt to resign

by Kristan Carag
Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando (Photo Credits: facebook.com/PGBulacan)

Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando revealed on Friday, May 1, that some doctors and nurses in his province sought to resign or take a leave of absence amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

May mga rason pero makikita mo naman na hindi naman ito yung time for leave, for absence, or mag-resign kasi nasa state of emergency tayo. May sinumpaan din silang tungkulin diyan at nakasaad iyan sa guidelines nila,” Fernando said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

Fernando said that he met with these medical front-liners in order to convince them to remain in service.

Binoboost ko yung kalma nila, yung kanilang kaba tinatanggal natin at nakiusap ako sa kanila… Binigyan ko sila ng moral support, ng spiritual guidance, ng hospital advice tungkol diyan sa mangyayaring iyan,” he stressed.

The governor accepted the resignation, and the leave of absence of some health workers but it would only apply after the national government lifts the state of public health emergency across the Philippines.

Related articles:

  1. Prez Duterte vows to protect health workers during COVID-19 crisis
  2. Private hospitals see no problem if Sec. Duque will resign in the middle of COVID-19 crisis
  3. Health secretary Ona files ‘leave of absence’
  4. Four health workers at Baguio City hospital test positive for COVID-19
  5. Only health workers with employment contracts abroad as of March 8 can leave PHL – Sec. Bello

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*