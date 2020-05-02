While PHL reels from COVID-19, health workers in Bulacan attempt to resign

Bulacan Gov. Daniel Fernando revealed on Friday, May 1, that some doctors and nurses in his province sought to resign or take a leave of absence amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“May mga rason pero makikita mo naman na hindi naman ito yung time for leave, for absence, or mag-resign kasi nasa state of emergency tayo. May sinumpaan din silang tungkulin diyan at nakasaad iyan sa guidelines nila,” Fernando said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

Fernando said that he met with these medical front-liners in order to convince them to remain in service.

“Binoboost ko yung kalma nila, yung kanilang kaba tinatanggal natin at nakiusap ako sa kanila… Binigyan ko sila ng moral support, ng spiritual guidance, ng hospital advice tungkol diyan sa mangyayaring iyan,” he stressed.

The governor accepted the resignation, and the leave of absence of some health workers but it would only apply after the national government lifts the state of public health emergency across the Philippines.