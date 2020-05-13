What is modified enhanced community quarantine? Roque explains

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque explained on Tuesday, May 12, that areas under modified enhanced community quarantine will be divided into four different zones: Critical Zone, Containment Zone, Buffer Zone, and Outside of Buffer Zone.

Roque said that the government will continue to enforce enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) measures in areas identified as Critical Zone, or communities with more than 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Malacanang official also said that enhanced community quarantine will continue to be implemented in areas identified as Containment Zone due to its proximity to localities classified as Critical Zone

“Kinakailangan mayroong more than 20 cases for every 100,000, iyan po ang critical zone. At ito mga critical zone pong ito ay mananatili po under ECQ as we know it,“ Roque said during a virtual press briefing.

“Iyan din ang mangyayari sa containment zone, ito iyong mga areas na nakapaligid sa critical zone dahil hindi naman natin maiiwasan talaga na tratuhing isang geographical region iyong critical zone at containment zone,” he added.

Roque further explained that localities can fall under Containment Zone if the area has at least one COVID-19 case but not more than 19 cases.

“Ang Containment Zone ay mas konti ang mga kaso, 1 to 19 for every 100,000 pero pareho po silang under ECQ,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Palace spokesperson said that industries permitted by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) can resume partial operations in areas that fall under either Buffer Zone or Outside of Buffer Zone.

“Ang modified na ECQ is ECQ kaya lang mayroong ilang industriya na bubuksan hanggang 50 percent at mayroong pa rin ilang mga zona, mga barangay o grupo ng mga barangay na mananatili sa ilalim ng ECQ. Hinay-hinay, dahan-dahan, unti-unti po ang ating pagbukas,” Roque explained.

Roque also said that local government units will have the authority to identify and classify which areas have a high number of COVID-19 and should remain under enhanced community quarantine ‘pursuant to a confirmation to be made by the Regional Inter-Agency Task Force’.

The spokesperson earlier announced that Laguna, Metro Manila, and Cebu City will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine after Friday, May 15, until May 31.