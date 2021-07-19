‘Well prepared na tayo sa Delta’ – Galvez assures

The Philippines is very much prepared for the Delta variant that causes the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) even before the country confirmed its first case of the said strain.

Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr., chief implementer of the National Task Force Against COVID-19, said that the Philippines began preparing for the Delta variant after the strain hit the country of India.

“Well prepared na tayo sa Delta,” Galvez assured on Friday, July 16, during a Department of Health (DOH) virtual forum.

As part of the preparations of the country, Galvez said that the national government provided funds for hospitals to stockpile medicines to treat COVID-19 infected patients.

The official also mentioned that Department of Public Works and Highways Sec. Mark Villar led the construction of 110 modular hospitals in Metro Manila and other areas that experienced a surge of COVID-19 cases.

“Nakita natin sa Manila, nagkaroon tayo ng inaugurations ng mega hospital doon, modular hospital na more or less 336 beds,” Galvez said.

“Also nakita natin nagkaroon tayo ng inauguration ng One Hospital Command dito sa PICC (Philippine International Convention Center),” the official added.

DOH Usec. Maria Rosario Vergeire also guaranteed the preparedness of the health care system in Philippines to respond to the expected surge of COVID-19 infections due to the Delta variant.

“Ang pinaka-importante, dito sa ating bansa, we were given time. Nung nag-umpisa yung India, dito sa kanilang surge, nakita na ng ating gobyerno kung ano ang maaring mangyari sa bawat bansa na maapektuhan ng Delta variant,” Vergeire said.

The Philippines has recorded 35 cases of Delta variant, including 11 local cases.