‘We are sad to hear that’ Palace says on Sec. Briones testing positive for COVID-19

by Kristan Carag
Department of Education (DepEd) Secretary Leonor Briones (Photo Credits: deped.gov.ph)

Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo stated that he is one with the country in praying for the immediate recovery of Department of Education (DepEd) Sec. Leonor Briones who tested positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease.

“We are sad to hear that Sec. Leonor Briones is COVD-19 positive,” Panelo said in a statement on Thursday, April 9.

Sec. Briones has been an indefatigable and conscientious member of the Cabinet. As expected and as announced by her, she will continue to perform her duties as Education Secretary while in isolation and despite her present illness,” the Malacanang official added.

Briones announced on Thursday that the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine informed her that she tested positive for COVID-19.

The Education secretary said that she will isolate herself even though she has not shown any symptoms of COVID-19, and also urged people that she came in physical contact with to undergo self-quarantine.

Briones also promised to virtually attend the meetings of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, preside over the executive and management committees of DepEd, and make all decisions necessary for the department to remain fully operational.

Aside from Briones, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Sec. Eduardo Ano, another member of the Presidential Cabinet, has also tested positive for COVID-19.

