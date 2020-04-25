‘Wala tayong magagawa’ ECOP says on extension of enhanced community quarantine in NCR

Even though small and micro enterprises oppose an extension of the enhanced community quarantine, the Employers’ Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) said that businesses can only trust the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte.

ECOP president Sergio Luis Ortiz reiterated on Friday, April 24, that small businesses, and micro businesses push for a modified implementation of the enhanced community quarantine in the National Capital Region.

Ortiz stressed that micro, and small businesses experience the brunt of the economic losses caused by the enhanced community quarantine.

“Marami sa maliliit na kumpanya, even now, mahihirapan na silang bumalik kapag humaba pa ito. Lalaki na yung lugi nila at yung mga tao nila, marami pa naman sa mga tao nila ay no work, no pay ay mahihirapan,” Ortiz said duing DZRH’s Coffee Break.

“Wala tayong magagawa talagang kailangan labanan natin itong virus na ito so talagang magtiyatiyaga tayo,” he added.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced on Friday that President Duterted decided to extend the enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila, Pangasinan, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Batangas, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Albay, and Catanduanes until May 15.

Roque also said that Davao Del Norte, and Davao City in Mindanao will be placed under enhanced community quarantine.

The Palace official added that President Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to keep Benguet, Iloilo, and Antique under enhanced community quarantine ‘but subject to recheck’.

Luzon has been placed under enhanced community quarantine since March 17 in order to prevent the further spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines.

Ortiz also mentioned that the national government has programs to assists small, and micro enterprises amidst the ongoing enhanced community quarantine.

Meanwhile, ECOP hopes that the government will use extension to ‘beef up’ the capability of the Philippines for mass COVID-19 testing, and to set up more quarantine areas for confirmed, and suspected COVID-19 cases.