VP Robredo to attend Prez Duterte’s final SONA via Zoom

by Christhel Cuazon
FILE PHOTO: President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice-President Leni Robredo stand at attention for the national anthem during the Philippine National Police Academy (PNPA) graduation ceremony in Camp Castaneda, Silang town in Cavite city, south of Manila, Philippines March 24, 2017. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Vice President Leni Robredo will not be physically present at the sixth and final State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Monday, July 26.

This is the second time that Robredo will be attending the annual event via video teleconference platform Zoom following the House of Representatives’ full-vaccination requirement for attendees.

In a radio interview, Robredo’s spokesman Lawyer Barry Gutierrez revealed that the earlier invitation asking Robredo to attend virtually was retracted, clarifying that the Lower House released a new list of attendees approved by the pandemic task force.

The new list, however, came with new sets of requirements and one of them is being fully vaccinated.

Gutierrez said the VP will be receiving her second dose of vaccine against COVID-19 on the second week of August.

“Ayaw niya ipagpilitan, ayaw niya lumabag sa protocol, dahil baka malagay sa panganib ang mga makakasalamuha niya, kasama na si Pangulo,” the spokesman said during Robredo’s Sunday radio show.

Batasang Pambansa Complex is currently under strict lockdown, according to House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.

Only 300 people will be allowed inside the House plenary.

Robredo was also invited to hear the President’s address via Zoom teleconferencing in 2020.

