Vico Sotto hints seeking reelection in 2022 polls

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday said he would ‘definitely’ seek reelection as local chief executive in the upcoming elections.

The 32-year-old mayor made the announcement in an interview when asked if he will seek reelection for next year.

“Hindi pa naman ako nag-announce pero ‘yun naman po siguro ‘yun,” said Sotto, who ended the 27-year hold of the Eusebio family in Pasig during the 2019 elections.

“We had nine months to clean things up and grabe ‘yung pinagdaraanan namin dito, ‘yung nililinis namin dito. Hindi rin naman siya biro. Talagang napakahirap but we’ve had gains, we are building momentum steadily, and ‘yun nga lang, talagang limited ‘yung pwedeng gawin,” he continued.

Under Sotto’s leadership, they were able to introduce some reforms, including efforts for the ease of doing business and to eliminate corruption.

Earlier this year, the mayor was also recognized as an anti-corruption champion by the US State Department.

Presidency?

In the same interview, Sotto also dispelled rumors of him running for the presidency, saying that he does not entertain those thoughts.

“Kalokohan lang yun. Una 32 (years old) lang ako. I don’t entertain those thoughts, whether now or the future. Dapat magfocus ako sa trabaho ngayon,” he said.

The constitution states that the presidential candidate should be at least 40 years old on the day of the election.

Sotto also confirmed that he had met with the party list of his uncle Senate President Vicente Sotto III.

“To be honest wala naman talagang very detailed na napagusapan. More of kuwentuhan lang. We’ve talked to other groups as well,” he said.

“My focus is really here in Pasig, bahala na sila sa national muna.”