Various factors influenced which areas will remain under enhanced community quarantine

President Rodrigo Duterte considered various factors in deciding which provinces and cities will remain under enhanced community quarantine.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque explained on Friday, April 24, that, aside from the number of COVID-19 (2019 Coronavirus Disease) cases in the area, President Duterte also based his decision on the capabilities of the local health sector, and the level of mass testing being implemented.

“Dahil ang tinitingnan po natin ay iyong pagkalat ng COVID – kung gaano kabilis siya; kung siya ay nag-peak na; iyong kakayahan ng ating health sector na magbigay ng serbisyong medikal,” Roque said during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

“At saka iyong level of mass testing. Kasi, importante iyong mass testing dahil kung wala tayong mass testing hindi natin malalaman kung sino ang may sakit na kinakailangang i-isolate at kinakailangang bigyan ng medical attention,” he added.

Roque mentioned that some provinces, like Capiz and Aklan in Western Visayas, have a small level of infection or small number of COVID-19 cases but their hospitals lack the capability to provide the necessary medical services to infected patients, and to conduct mass testing.

“Bagamat ang Capiz po at saka ang Aklan ay nasa moderate eh naka-pula pa rin sila, ibig sabihin, ECQ (enhanced community quarantine) pa rin sila dahil nga po hindi sapat iyong kakayahan na magbigay ng medical services doon sa pupuwedeng mga magkasakit,” the Palace official explained.

Earlier, Roque announced the the whole National Capital Region, Pangasinan, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Batangas, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Albay, and Catanduanes will remain under enhanced community quarantine.

He also said that Davao Del Norte, and Davao City will be placed under enhanced community quarantine.

President Duterte also approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to place Benguet, Iloilo, and Antique under enhanced community quarantine ‘but subject to recheck’.