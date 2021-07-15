Nation

UP releases college admission results for AY 2021-2022

by Christhel Cuazon
University of the Philippines (UP)

The University of the Philippines (UP) has released on Thursday, July 15 the results of its college admissions for Academic Year 2021 – 2022.

On Twitter, the UP Office of Admissions urged its applicants to visit the application portal according to the time slot corresponding to the first letter of their surname.

“To manage online traffic, the UP Office of Admissions is encouraging applicants to visit the application portal according to the time slot corresponding to the first letter of their surname,” it said in an advisory.

They will also need the username and password they used during the application period in order to view the results.

The time slot is as follows:

  • 8:00am – 10:59am A to F
  • 11:00am – 1:59pm G to M
  • 2:00pm – 4:59pm N to S
  • 5:00pm – 7:59pm T to Z
  • 8:00pm – 7:59am A to Z (free for all)

Following the cancellation of the conduct of the UP College Admissions Test (UPCAT) for the academic year 2021-2022, the university started accepting applications for first-year students through an online portal in January.

Classes in UP will start on September 17 via the flexible learning system.

 

 

