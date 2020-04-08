UAAP Season 82 cancelled

The University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP) cancelled the remaining games of their Season 82.

UAAP said on Tuesday, April 7, that the league can no longer meet the conditions needed to resume the current season due to the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to extend the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon until April 30.

“All other issues related thereto will be resolved at the proper time as we continue to focus our time, energy, and resources in battling this crisis,” read a statement signed by UAAP Season 82 president Emmanuel Fernandez and Executive Director Atty. Rene Saguisag

“Nevertheless, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you, our fans, partners, student-athletes, coaches, and all other members of the UAAP community,” the statement further read.

UAAP suspended their ongoing season 82 due to stringent social distancing measures and the ban on mass gatherings, which include sporting events, imposed in the National Capital Region (NCR) to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

The league said that it will work toward alternate forms of competition that will begin no earlier than May 1 if the government lifts the ban on mass gathering and allow the resumption of classes by April 15.

Tournaments affected by the cancellation of the UAAP Season 82 include volleyball, football, baseball, softball, athletics, lawn tennis, and three-on-three basketball events.