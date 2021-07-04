Two more Filipino swimmers qualify for Tokyo Olympics

19 Filipino athletes have secured slots in the upcoming Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.

The Philippine Swimming Inc. (PSI) confirmed on Thursday, July 1, that Luke Michael Gebbie, and Remedy Alexis Rule qualified for the Tokyo Olympics through the Universality rule.

PSI president Lani Velasco said that Gebbie will compete in the 50 meters and 100 meters freestyle events, while Rule will participate in 200 meters butterfly, and 200 meters freestyle events.

“The two individuals emerged as the top ranked male and female swimmers from the Philippines following their performance during the qualifying window,” Velasco said.

“We congratulate the two swimmers for making it to the Philippine Olympic team! We thank them for their continuing dedication and sacrifice to serve our country well and we wish them all the best at the coming Olympic Games,” she added.

Other Filipino athletes who have booked a ticket to the Olympics include: