Two Marikina police arrested for raping detainees

Two Marikina police were arrested by their colleagues for allegedly raping two female detainees

PMGen. Debold Sinas, director of the National Capital Region Police Office, identified the suspects as patrolmen Arnold Geroy and Sonny Maruzzo, who were both assigned to the Special Operations Unit of the Marikina Police Station.

“The NCRPO was dismayed in learning that policemen allegedly raped two female detainees after conducting custodial debriefing on them,” Sinas said during a press briefing.

The NCRPO chief assured that Geroy and Maruzzo, who have admitted to the crime, have been disarmed and underwent inquest proceedings for violating Republic Act 8353, also known as the Anti-Rape Law.

The two policemen are currently detained at the jail facility of Marikina City.