TS Fabian slightly intensifies, now nearing severe tropical storm

Tropical Storm ‘Fabian’ has slightly intensified on Monday, July 19, and is now nearing severe tropical storm category, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa).

In its latest weather bulletin, PAGASA said TS Fabian is unlikely to bring heavy rainfall in the country throughout the forecast period.

The state weather bureau said monsoon rains will be experienced in the next 24 hours over Ilocos Region, Zambales, Bataan, Occidental Mindoro, and Palawan.

Despite no hoisting of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) over any land area, PAGASA advised residents and disaster managers in Batanes and Babuyan Islands to continuously monitor the tropical cyclone bulletins as any further southward shift in the orientation of the track forecast may result in the hoisting of TCWS #1 over these areas.

The center of Fabian was last located 1,090 kilometers east northeast of extreme Northern Luzon with maximum sustained winds of 85 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gusts of up to 105 kph, and is moving north-northwestward at 10 kph.

According to PAGASA, Fabian is forecast to maintain a north-northwestward or northwestward heading today before turning west-northwestward on Tuesday, July 20.

It is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday morning.