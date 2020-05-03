Transport group calls for aid for PUJ drivers

The Liga ng Transportasyon at mga Operator sa Pilipinas (LTOP) reiterated the appeal of public utility jeepney (PUJ) drivers for assistance from the national government amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

LTOP president Orlando Marquez mentioned on Saturday, April 2, that drivers of Transport Network Vehicle Service (TNVS) provider Grab have already benefited from the social amelioration program while PUJ drivers have difficulties receiving aid from the emergency subsidy program.

“Sila (Grab drivers) pa yung unang nabigyan ng social amelioration na fund na program,” Marquez said during DZRH’s Sapol Sabado.

“Samantala kaming mga jeepney, na dekada-dekada ang aming serbisyo sa ating sambayanang Pilipino ay hindi mabigyan-bigyan sa social amelioration na programa ng ating Pangulong Duterte,” he added.

Marquez previously said that less than 20 percent of their members in the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, and Quezon have received emergency subsidy under the social amelioration program.

The transport group leader stressed that public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers lost their source of income since they have to stay in their homes in order to remain safe during the COVID-19 crisis.

The LTOP president, meanwhile, feels grateful to local government units for providing assistance, including relief goods, to PUV drivers.

“May nakakatanggap naman ng mga ayuda na galing sa mayor pero iyon amelioration na mga ipinamimigay ay wala silang natatanggap. Nag-fill up naman daw sila pero sabi ay hintayin niyo lang,” Marquez said.