Town in Iloilo City placed under extreme enhanced community quarantine

Brgy. Sto. Niño Sur in Arevalo district, Iloilo City has been placed under extreme enhanced community quarantine starting 12:01AM on Wednesday, May 6, and it will last until 11:59PM on Saturday, May 8.

Iloilo City mayor Jerry Treñas signed the executive order enforcing a 72-hour long extreme enhanced community quarantine in Brgy. Sto. Niño Sur after the number of confirmed 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) cases in the town went up to five.

Based on Executive Order No. 70, series of 2020, The Iloilo City Health Office will conduct mandatory testing for all high-risk and medium risk contacts of COVID-19 positive cases in Brgy. Sto. Niño Sur during the duration of the extreme enhanced community quarantine.

Persons who test positive for COVID-19 as a result of rapid anti-body tests will be confined at the Jubilee Hall in General Luna St., Iloilo City while waiting for the results of their real time-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19 as a result of RT-PCR tests, he/she will be confined at the St. Therese Hospital in Brgy. San Agustin, Iloilo City.

The city health office along with the COVID-19 task force will also continue to conduct contact tracing pursuant to the protocols provided by the Department of Health, the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases, and the Department of Interior and Local Government.

The order also states that the Iloilo City government will provide for the food and medical needs of people residing in Brgy. Sto. Niño Sur throughout the extreme enhanced community quarantine.

“Ang 2,015 na households will be given one kilo of chicken, breast chicken, and one kilo of pork everyday,” Treñas said during a press briefing on Wednesday.

“We will provide what is needed for them from medicine, food, drinking water,” he further assured