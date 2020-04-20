To ensure safety of healthcare workers, IATF revises guidelines for COVID-19 testing

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) on Emerging Infectious Diseases released revised guidelines for the testing of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines.

Cabinet Sec. Karlo Nograles, spokesperson of the IATF, announced on Monday, April 20, that patients or health workers who have mild symptoms, have recent history of travel, or had contact with a COVID-19 positive patient will also be prioritized for testing.

Nograles explained that they were included in the priority list due to the expanded testing capacity and in order to ensure healthcare work safety in the Philippines.

The Malacanang official also instructed all sub-national laboratories to allocate 20 to 30 percent of their daily testing capacity for health workers, and the remaining 70 to 80 percent for patients.

“Dahil may global shortage ng testing kit, kinakailangan natingn i-prioritize ang paggamit ng test. Ngunit, dahil may expansion ng testing capacity at may pangangailangan na igarantiya ang kaligtasan ng healthcare workers,” Nograles explained.

He stressed that all health workers who show symptoms of COVID-19, or show no symptoms but had unprotected exposure should immediately be isolated and be tested for COVID-19 using reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) testing kits.

Nograles said that rapid anti-body testing may be used to asymptomatic non-healthcare workers had close contacts with confirmed COVID-19 cases.

If there is sufficient availability of rapid antibody based testing kits, the IATF spokesperson said that asymptomatic non-healthcare workers can be tested twice for COVID-19.

“The first must be done at the time of isolation but preferably at least five days from exposure kasi dito lumalabas iyong antibodies mo based on science; and the second one or another, on the last day of quarantine, so iyon iyong fourteen days,” Nograles said.

“For settings with limited availability of rapid antibody-based testing kits and PPE, testing may be done only once during, and it should be during the fourteenth day from contact with a confirmed case,” he added.

If the absence of available rapid test kits or personal protective equipment, Nograles said that patients under monitoring can be released from quarantine after fourteen days as long as they remain asymptomatic.

Meanwhile for Filipinos who returned to the Philippines from abroad, the Palace official said that they will undergo the 14-day mandatory quarantine, and will be tested using rapid antibody based testing kits.