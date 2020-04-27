Title defense of mixed martial arts champion Brandon Vera postponed

The upcoming title defense of Filipino-American mixed martial arts champion Brandon Vera in the Philippines has been postponed.

One Championship founder Chatri Sityodtong said that all of their events slated for May, which include the fight of Vera, have been postponed until further notice due to border closings, and lock-downs enforced by most countries in Asia in response to the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

“Our highest priority remains the safety and health of our athletes, officials, staff, fans, and the public during these challenging times,” Sityodtong said in a Facebook post on Monday, April 27.

The Thai entrepreneur assured that he and hist team will work around the clock on multiple options to bring back the events of One Championship ‘as soon as safely possible’.

Vera was set to defend his ONE Championship Heavyweight belt against Arjan Bhullar of India on May 29 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

This was supposed to be the first fight of De Vera since he suffered his first defeat at the hands of Burmese mixed martial arts champion Aung La N Sung on October 2019 via technical knock out.