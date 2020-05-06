‘They are only following the law’ Calida defends NTC, pins Congress on ABS-CBN franchise issue

Solicitor General Jose Calida came to the defense of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) on Wednesday after being under fire over the shutdown of ABS-CBN’s TV and radio broadcasts.

“Why blame NTC when they are only following the law,” Calida said in a statement, a day after the giant network was forced to go off-air following NTC’s cease and desist order.

“Without a valid and subsisting franchise from Congress, the NTC cannot allow any broadcasting entity from operating in the country,” he added.

Calida called the NTC’s cease and desist order “a triumph of the rule of law,” says a 2003 Supreme Court decision set a precedent for this power of the NTC.

“The bill renewing ABS-CBN’s franchise has been pending in Congress since 2016. The question we should be asking is, why hasn’t Congress acted on it? Who is at fault here?” he stated.

Numerous bills have been filed seeking to grant ABS-CBN Corporation a 25-year franchise. House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano said lawmakers were too busy with more pressing matters, and instead asked the NTC to give the Lopez-owned network provisional authority pending the renewal of its franchise.

However, a day before its expiration, Calida warned the commissioners of the NTC that they could face graft charges if they give ABS-CBN a provisional authority to operate beyond May 4.

“The Constitution requires a prior franchise from Congress before a broadcasting entity can operate in this country. Absent a renewal, the franchise expires by operation of law. The franchise ceases to exist and the entity can no longer continue its operations as a public utility,” he said.

According to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, the order may be appealed before a regional trial court or the Court of Appeals.