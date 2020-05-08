“There will be reckoning” Cayetano slams NTC, Calida for meddling over ABS-CBN franchise renewal

House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano slammed on Friday the ‘sudden flip-flopping’ of the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) and the ‘unconstitutional meddling’ of the Solicitor General in the NTC’s order to shut down ABS-CBN.

“Last Tuesday we were all ambushed by the NTC,” Cayetano said in a lengthy Facebook post.

“As for the sudden flip-flopping of the NTC and the unconstitutional meddling by the Solicitor General in the business of Congress, I promise you – there will be a reckoning,” he added.

On Tuesday, NTC issued a cease and desist order against ABS-CBN, prompting the giant network to stop its broadcasting on television and radio, a day after its legislative franchise expired.

In an order dated May 5, the agency ordered ABS-CBN to stop operating its television and radio broadcasting stations nationwide “absent a valid Congressional Franchise required by law.”

READ: NTC orders ABS-CBN to stop TV, radio broadcast operations

According to Cayetano, the House felt assured when the NTC earlier committed to the House committee on legislative franchises that the agency would issue ABS-CBN a provisional authority to operate beyond the expiry date of its franchise while Congress deliberated on the franchise renewal bills.

However, the NTC was apparently pressured by Calida on May 3, stating that they will be liable for graft if the agency will issue a provisional authority to ABS-CBN after its franchise lapses.

“Despite their assurance given under oath. Despite the legal opinion of the Department of Justice. Despite a resolution from the Senate, and several verbal and written assurances given to Congress – the NTC appears to have succumbed to pressure from the Solicitor General, and issued a cease and desist order to ABS-CBN,” the House Speaker said.

“While this [cease and desist order] unnecessarily complicates the issue, it does not change the fact that the exclusive constitutional authority to grant, deny, extend, revoke, or modify broadcast franchises; including having the primary jurisdiction to make an initial determination whether an application for a legislative franchise should be granted or denied – still resides in Congress and Congress alone.”

In the past, Cayetano said that the House has not found any urgency to prioritize the renewal of ABS-CBN’s franchise, saying lawmakers had to first focus on other administration bills.

Bills seeking ABS-CBN franchise renewal have been filed since 2014 and refiled again in 2016 and 2019.

The House Committee on Legislative Franchises only conducted its first and only hearing on the pending bills seeking ABS-CBN franchise renewal on March 10.

Yet, Cayetano insisted that Congress is not to blame here.

“We would have wanted to do this in an orderly manner. But what we want and what we have to deal with are two different things. So this Congress has no choice but to once again rise to the occasion and fix the mess others made,” he said.

“So for those asking what Congress will do, the answer is simple: our job. The Committee on Legislative Franchises will conduct hearings in a manner that is consistent with what we have always said. That is – fair, impartial, thorough, and comprehensive.”

On Thursday, ABS-CBN has asked the Supreme Court to issue a temporary restraining order against the NTC closure order.