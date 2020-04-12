‘There is a new tomorrow that awaits us’ – Palace says as PHL celebrates Easter Sunday during COVID-19 crisis

As Catholics celebrate Easter Sunday or the Resurrection of Jesus Christ, Presidential Spokesperson and Chief Legal Counsel assured the public that the Philippines can rise from the tragedy caused by the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

“The resurrection of Jesus Christ on the cross not only is the fulfillment of the promise of the Messiah that on the third day he will resurrect from his death in the cross, which is the cornerstone of Christianity,” Panelo said in a statement on Sunday, April 12.

“It symbolizes the truism that after going through pain and suffering there will be healing, that after a storm a new dawn beckons, and that after this pandemic of a disease there is a new tomorrow that awaits us and the world,” he added.

Panelo also urged the country to thank the Almighty ‘for sparing the rest of humanity who will, like the Phoenix, be reborn from ashes and build a new order of love and peace among mankind, coming from what it seems to be a spiritual cleansing’.

The Palace spokesperson also told people to love one another in order to protect one another ‘from the scourge of the disease’.

“‘Love one another’ was what the Redeemer had taught the Christian world, and this is the most fitting time that we embrace and practice this teaching, that even the non-Christians and the agnostics can relate,” Panelo said.