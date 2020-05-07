‘The law appears to be clear and unequivocal’ NTC defends cease-and-desist order against ABS-CBN

The National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) insisted that it had no other option but to issue a cease-and-desist order against broadcasting firm ABS-CBN after its franchise expired on Monday, May 4.

NTC Deputy Commissioner Edgardo Cabarios stressed on Wednesday, May 6, that Section 1 of Republic Act No. 3846 clearly states that ‘no person, firm, company, association or corporation shall construct, install, establish, or operate a radio station within the Philippine Islands without having first obtained a franchise therefor from the Philippine Legislature’.

Cabarios added that the resolution passed by the Senate, and the letter adopted by the House Committee on Legislative Franchises that urges NTC to grant provisional authority for ABS-CBN to operate do not translate to a valid franchise.

He insisted that an authority to operate, whether provisional or permanent, granted by the NTC should be predicated on a valid Congressional franchise.

“Ang aming legal staff after considering all of these, pinag-aralan namin mabuti. the law appears to be clear and unequivocal na if you do not have a valid Congressional franchise, you cannot operate radio broadcasting stations,” the NTC official said during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

Cabarios acknowledged that there were instances in the past of broadcasting firms continuing to operate even after their franchises have expired due to NTC not taking any action.

“They continued operating. This is because of exchanges of letters and notes, Congress and NTC, sinasabi doon na while the franchise renewal is being deliberated by Congress, let the operations continue,” he explained

However, Cabarios insisted that NTC must act on the franchise issue of ABS-CBN since a case has been filed against the broadcasting giant in the Supreme Court.

The Office of the Solicitor General filed a quo warranto petition in February at the Supreme Court seeking the forfeiture of the legislative franchises of ABS-CBN and its subsidiary, ABS-CBN Convergence Inc.

“In this particular case, pwede bang walang gawin yung Commission when meron ng cases filed before the court questioning the validity of the franchise? There were already several opinions already aired coming from Justices of the Supreme Court, former Justices, mga legal nominaries, and distinguished personalities,” the NTC official stressed.

“Hindi pwede na you just do nothing kasi nariyan na, meron ng issues being raised,” he added.