‘The easing up of the restrictions hindi iyan sabihin na wala na ang COVID’ – Prez Duterte warns

President Rodrigo Duterte warned the public that the threat of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) remains even in areas where the national government eased community quarantine measures.

“For those who would be allowed to go out and work and for those na hindi pa talaga puwede remember na itong ‘pag, the easing up of the restrictions hindi iyan sabihin na wala na ang COVID,” the President said during a meeting with Cabinet officials televised on Tuesday, May 12.

The Chief Executive stressed that the government and the public should be careful in order to prevent another spike of COVID-19 cases.

“Dahan-dahan lang. Because we cannot afford a second or third wave na mangyari. Ito ‘yung mabagong mahawa na naman at rarami na naman dahil nga sa mayroon tayong rules na hindi sinunod,” President Duterte stressed.

He also urged the public to practice wearing of face masks, social distancing, and other precautionary measures recommended by the government in order to protect themselves and others from the respiratory illness.

The President said that the public should consider observance of such practices as part of their daily lives until researchers develop a vaccine against COVID-19.

In a later press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced that President Duterte decided to place high-risk areas: Laguna, Metro Manila, and Cebu City under modified enhanced community quarantine after Friday, May 15.

Roque also said that general community quarantine will be in effect in moderate risk areas, including the Cordillera Administrative, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Cavite province, Quezon province, Rizal province, Batangas, Lucena City, Bohol, Cebu, Negros Oriental, Siquijor, Mandaue City, Lapu-Lapu City, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao Region, and the Caraga region from May 16 until May 31.

Community quarantine measures will be lifted in the remaining parts of the Philippines starting May 16.