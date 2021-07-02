Pacquiao, Singson at odds over tobacco taxation

An issue on tobacco taxation has put a strain in the long-time friendship between Sen. Manny Pacquiao and Narvacan, Ilocos Sur mayor Luis ‘Chavit’ Singson.

Pacquiao denied the request of Singson to stop an increase in the excise tax imposed on tobacco products.

Singson said on Thursday, July 1, that Pacquiao failed to understand that increasing the excise tax will kill the tobacco industry and cause unemployment in Ilocos Sur, one of the biggest producer of tobacco in the country.

“Huwag niyo ng itaas dahil sobra na, para mong pinatay ang pato na nangingitlog ng ginto,” the former governor of Ilocos Sur stressed during DZRH’s Dos Por Dos.

“Dapat marunong siyang mag-isip, mag-balanse. Anything na sobra ay masama,” he added.

Singson urged Pacquiao to study the issue before making any statements since the businessman actually benefits from further excise tax hikes on tobacco products.

“Kailangan malaman niya na sobra ng taas ang taxes. Nine times na tinaas. Kapag tinaas pa niya, okay sa amin. Pero kapag sobra, mamatay yung industriya. Hindi na kaya ng mga manufacturer, magsasara,” Singson explained.

Singson has previously accompanied and supported Pacquiao in his fights throughout his professional boxing career.

The mayor assured that he will still support the boxing career of Pacquiao, the only eight-division world champion in the world, but sees the need for the senator to mature in the world of politics.

“Mag-aral na muna siya. Isipin niyang mabuti kung kaya niya talaga,” Singson said regarding the political career of Pacquiao, who has showed interest in becoming President of the Philippines.