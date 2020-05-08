Tensions rose during distribution of SAP cash aid at a barangay in Muntinlupa City

Tensions rose on Thursday, May 7, in front of the barangay hall in Brgy. Bayanan, Muntinlupa City due to queries regarding the distribution of emergency cash subsidy under the social amelioration program (SAP).

Residents complained that they filled up a form stating that they received the emergency subsidy but the cash aid has yet to reach them.

The group also questioned the basis of the local government for disqualifying senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWD) as beneficiaries of the financial assistance worth Php 8,000.

Liwanag Navarro, one of the residents and a PWD, told DZRH that they seek to retrieve their SAP forms since they suspect that local government officials and employees of the City Social Welfare Development will use it for their own benefit.

Department of Social Welfare and Development workers, however, said that the forms need to be returned to their regional office in the National Capital Region.

“Ibigay sa amin. Kung kailangan naman ibalik, kami ang magbabalik dahil iyon ay pinera na nila. Dahil kung hindi nila iyon pinera, ibabalik nila sa amin iyon,” Navarro said during an interview with DZRH.

“Kahit hindi sila nagbigay sa amin, pinapirma na kami at meron ng thumbmark,” he added. “Tapos disqualified daw kami. Ako senior, PWD na ako. Lahat ng kasama ko senior at saka PWD.”