Taguig City police says mayor ordered inspection of Pacific Plaza Towers

Taguig City police chief PCol. Celso Rodriguez explained that four policemen, led by PMaj Joseph Austria, entered the premises of Pacific Plaza Towers in Bonifacion Global City on Sunday, April 19, due to the orders of mayor Lino Cayetano.

Rodriguez said on Tuesday, April 21, that the mayor of Taguig City asked police to check all condominiums in the area to ensure that residents follow social distancing and mandatory wearing of face masks inside the establishments.

“Kaya pumunta siya (Austria) sa Pacific Plaza Towers at doon nakita niya na meron gumagamit sa common area at pinaki-usapan niya yung mga tao,” the Taguig city police chief said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

“May mga ilan talaga dito sa BGC na talagang ayaw sumunod at iyon ang ginagawa ng ating mga kapulisan, hindi tumitigil ikutin ang lahat kabilang na diyan ang Pacific Plaza Towers,” he added.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, assured that the Philippine Nationa Police (PNP) and the Taguig City Police station have started to investigate the alleged abuse done by the group of Austria.

In a letter to residents of the condominium, Pacific Plaza Towers Condominium Corp. president Erwin Elechicon slammed the entry of the policemen, which he called ‘extremely upsetting, clearly inappropriate, and possibly illegal’.

Elechion said that the policemen threatened to arrest the security personnel of Pacific Plaza Towers after they attempted to stop the law enforcers from entering the condominium.

He also said that the police accosted, berated, and curtly shouted at least eight residents at the back garden and pool area of the condominium even though they were all practicing proper social distancing while sitting or walking away from each other, and none of them were using the pool.

Elechion divulged the plans of the management to file a criminal complaint against the police for threatening the residents ‘in a very unseemly and agitated way’, and a civil case for possible violations of property and personal rights.