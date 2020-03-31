Sylvia Sanchez, husband test positive for COVID-19

Actress Sylvia Sanchez and husband, Art Atayde have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Sanchez made the confirmation on Tuesday in an Instagram post.

“On March 24, my husband and I were brought to Cardinal Santos (Medical Center) as I was having chills and he had cough and shortness of breath. We were made to take the COVID-19 swab test and since then, Art and I have self-isolated. A week later, we finally received the results and we both came out positive for COVID-19,” she said.

Despite the diagnosis, Sanchez said that they are “getting better each day.”

“Although this is slower than our usual recovery, we know that with prayers and strict compliance with our doctor’s orders, we will get there,” she added.

“Until then, we will keep you updated on how this progresses. Stay safe, healthy and take your 1000 mg of vitamin C and 20 mg of zinc daily! Most importantly, stay home to help prevent the spread of the virus.”

Sylvia Sanchez is the third celebrity to test positive for the novel coronavirus after Christopher de Leon and Iza Calzado.

De Leon has since been discharged from the hospital, while Calzado has now tested negative from the virus.