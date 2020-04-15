Lifestyle & Entertainment

Sylvia Sanchez, husband now test negative from COVID-19

by Christhel Cuazon
Sylvia Sanchez and her husband, Art Atayde have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19)| Instagram photo

Actress Sylvia Sanchez and her husband Art Atayde are now COVID-19 free after their test results turned negative on Tuesday.

“The results from April 9 came back and they both tested negative!” the actress wrote with a heart and praying emojis in a Facebook post. “Thank you for praying with us. Last stretch.”

Sanchez first announced that she and Atayde had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 31.

Aside from Sanchez, actors  Christopher De Leon and Iza Calzado also tested positive from the viral disease and have since recovered.

