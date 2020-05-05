Suspension of international flights to remain until May 8 — IATF

All international flights to and from the Philippines will remain suspended until May 8 according to Malacañang.

In a televised press briefing, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the suspension of flight will last until 11:59 PM of May 8 following the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

The following flights, however, are exempted from the suspension order that took effect on May 3:

Official flights

Emergency flights

Cargo ambulance and medical supply flights

Weather mitigation flights

Maintenance flights

International flights for stranded foreign nationals

Meanwhile, the airports covered by the suspension are the following:

Ninoy Aquino International Airport

Davao International Airport

Clark International Airport

Iloilo International Airport

Mactan-Cebu International Airport

Zamboanga International Airport

Kalibo International Airport

Laoag International Airport

Puerto Princesa International Airport

Earlier, National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said the suspension order would allow the government to decongest the quarantine facilities in Metro Manila and upgrade testing and screening protocols.

“This decision is meant to decongest our quarantine facilities to protect our people by preventing the further spread of COVID-19 and also ensure that our overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are well taken cared of when they arrive from abroad,” Galvez said in a statement on Sunday.