Suspension of international flights to remain until May 8 — IATF

All international flights to and from the Philippines will remain suspended until May 8 according to Malacañang.
In a televised press briefing, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said the suspension of flight will last until 11:59 PM of May 8 following the decision of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).
The following flights, however, are exempted from the suspension order that took effect on May 3:
- Official flights
- Emergency flights
- Cargo ambulance and medical supply flights
- Weather mitigation flights
- Maintenance flights
- International flights for stranded foreign nationals
Meanwhile, the airports covered by the suspension are the following:
- Ninoy Aquino International Airport
- Davao International Airport
- Clark International Airport
- Iloilo International Airport
- Mactan-Cebu International Airport
- Zamboanga International Airport
- Kalibo International Airport
- Laoag International Airport
- Puerto Princesa International Airport
Earlier, National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. said the suspension order would allow the government to decongest the quarantine facilities in Metro Manila and upgrade testing and screening protocols.
“This decision is meant to decongest our quarantine facilities to protect our people by preventing the further spread of COVID-19 and also ensure that our overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are well taken cared of when they arrive from abroad,” Galvez said in a statement on Sunday.