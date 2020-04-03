Supermarkets favor extending operating hours but lack manpower

Supermarket owners welcome extending their operating hours during the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease.

The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases encouraged establishments selling basic necessities to extend their operating hours to a maximum of 12 hours daily.

Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) Sec. Ramon Lopez proposed extending the operations of stores in order to prevent people from crowding inside.

“Hanngat kaya namin, gusto namin,” said Steven Cua, president of the Philippine Amalgamated Supermarkets Association Inc., on Friday, April 4, during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

However, Cua said that supermarkets lack manpower to operate for 12 hours due to restrictions in the movement of people.

“Iyong ang problema. Hindi makapasok ang aming tauhan. Ang ginawa ng ibang miyembro namin, pinatira namin ang mga key people namin malapit sa tindahan namin kaya lang hindi naman lahat pwedeng gawin iyon,” Cua explained.

“Kung kukuha kami ng bago ngayon, tuturuan mo pa. Medyo madalian ang trabaho ngayon,” he said.

Cua still finds it ideal for supermarkets in Metro Manila to operate for only eight hours or from 9:00AM to 6:00PM in order to minimize their losses and ensure the welfare of their employees.

“Kung ang tao’y mamimili ng 9:00AM to 6:00PM, bakit ka mag-oopen from 7:00 in the morning to 7:00 in the evening? Pinagod mo yung tao, kuryente mo gumastos ka, yung security risk rin. Hindi necessarily distributed yung hours na namimili yung tao,” he said

Cua also advised commercial establishments to only extend operations if needed based on the day-to-day situation and the number of buyers.