Starting classes before August 24? Briones tells schools to avoid physical classes

The Department of Education (DepEd) insisted that schools planning to resume classes before August 24 should avoid face-to-face arrangements and use alternative learning delivery modes for the safety of the students.

“Hindi face-to-face kasi iyon medyo pinagmamasdan pa ng husto. Kailangan online o ibang pamamaraan ng pagtuturo ng mga bata,” DepEd Sec. Leonor Briones said on Thursday, May 7, during DZRH’s Coffee Break.

Briones revealed that some private learning institutions informed DepEd of their plans to resume classes as early as June.

The education secretary mentioned that the department launched an online platform called DepEd Commons through which students and teachers can access the curriculum.

“Nandoon lahat ng mga leksyon, test, reference, both for public and private. Sa ngayon, more than six million na ang gumagamit nitong platform na ito para makapag-turo sila at makapag-handa na, ” Briones shared.

The DepEd chief also said that schools can use media platforms like television and radio since not everyone has access to the internet in their homes.

Private or public school, meanwhile, planning to resume classes on August will have the option to conduct face-to-face, or online sessions with students based on the guidelines set by the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Department of Health.