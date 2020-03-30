Staff of Sen. Revilla passes away after testing postive of CoVid19

A staff member of Sen. Ramon ‘Bong’ Revilla Jr. passed away on Sunday, March 29, after testing positive for the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

Revilla confirmed of the sad news without revealing the identity of the person.

The senator mourns the passing of the staff member, who he said has been his friend for 30 years even when he was still working in the entertainment industry.

“Everthing was so fast and sudden. He has been with me mula sa pag-aartista – through the ups and downs, the thick and thin – tapos ngayon wala na siya,” the senator said in a statement posted in his Facebook account.

“Salamat sa pagmamahal hindi lang sa akin kundi pati sa aking pamilya – asawa, mga anak, at mga apo – lalo na sa mga panahon ng matinding pagsubok hindi mo ako iniwan,” he added.

Aside from Revilla, Sen. Pia Cayetano also has a member of her staff who tested positive for COVID-19.