St. Luke’s launches ‘Care Store’ to provide free groceries for its frontliners, their families

St. Luke’s Medical Center (SLMC) on Friday launched their ‘Care Store’ which provides free groceries for its front lines and their families amid the Luzon-wide lockdown in order to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The make-shift store, a project of the SLMC executives, is a token of appreciation for the hard work and selfless efforts of the hospital’s frontliners who continuously provide patient care amid the COVID-19 crisis

“St. Luke’s Care Store opens at 6 am today at the Henry Sy, Sr. Auditorium of St. Luke’s Medical Center (SLMC) Global City,” SLMC said in a Facebook post.

“Our frontliners can choose from the array of food and other essentials they can use or share with their loved ones,” it added.

Meanwhile, it also announced that St. Luke’s Care Store in SLMC Quezon City is set to open on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.