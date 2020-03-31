Sotto confirms: Prez Duterte submitted full COVID-19 response report past midnight

Senate President Vicente Sotto III confirmed on Tuesday that President Rodrigo Duterte submitted a copy of his full report on the administration’s response to coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country.

In a statement, Sotto said that the report was sent to the Senate at 12:40 AM.

“He sent me a full report only early this morning. Sending it to the members of the oversight,” he said in a message to reporters.

“It’s quite precise and concise to the spirit of what we expect. Although some provisions are still in process, most are being executed already,” Sotto said when asked if he was satisfied with the report submitted by the Chief Executive.

On Monday, Duterte addressed the nation and said that the national government has allocated PHP 200 billion for low-income households ‘who are badly affected’ by the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine implemented in order to combat the spread of the viral disease.

READ: Gov’t allocates Php 200 billion to aid poor households affected by COVID-19 crisis

In response to the COVID-19 crisis, Republic Act 11469, also known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, authorizes the President to adopt emergency measures including providing an emergency subsidy to around 18 million low-income households for two months.

Section 5 of the said measure states that: “The President, during Monday of every week, shall submit a weekly report to Congress of all acts performed pursuant to this Act during the immediately preceding week.”

It also added that the weekly report should include the amount and corresponding utilization of the funds that were used, augmented, reprogrammed, reallocated, and realigned for COVID-19 response.

Duterte made a televised report to the nation around 11:30 PM, seven hours delayed from its expected airing at 4:00 PM.