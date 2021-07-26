SONA 2021: Prez Duterte wants free legal assistance for AFP, PNP

President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Monday asked Congress to pass a unified system of retirement and pension for military and uniformed personnel (MUP) and at the same time, free assistance in cases related to the performance on their official duty.

In his final State of the Nation Address (SONA), Duterte again emphasized the needs of the military and uniformed personnel, stating that a unified system for the separation, retirement, and pension of MUP will help maintain government flexibility and provide them with benefits.

However, he clarified that the proposal will not be for all and shall only be applied to the new entrants of the military.

“This shall apply only to the new entrants to the military. Hindi ho lahat. It cannot be that we have to pay so many,” Duterte said.

In the same address, Duterte also stated how the Philippine National Police (PNP) has been overwhelmed by criminality and the drug trade problem in the country.

“This is why I made it a prioirty to strengthen the institution, boost the morale of the men and women of the AFP and PNP and all their armed service,” the chief executive noted.

He then called for Congress to provide free legal assistance to both the military troop and the police force.

“It is also high time for us to pass the law providing free legal assistance to AFP and PNP officers enlisted officers to help them from charges arising from incidents related to the performance of official duty,” he said.

The PNP has been hounded by issues and controversies ever since Duterte ordered them to executive the bloody war on drugs campaign in 2016.