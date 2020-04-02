Solon calls for release of QC protesters

Bayan-Muna Partylist Rep. Ferdinand Gaite demanded that the police release the residents of Sitio San Roque, Quezon City who were arrested on Wednesday, April 1, for staging a protest without permit.

Gaite denounced the dispersal and arrest of the Sitio San Roque residents who gathered along EDSA Kilyawan in Barangay Bagong Pagasa, Quezon City to ask for food and aid from the office of mayor Joy Belmonte.

“This is what we get when a government confronts a health crisis as a peace and order issue, we get military men at the helm of the government’s action plan, and we get brutal response to legitimate demands,” the congressman said in a statement.

“Not food, not cash, not assistance,” he added.

Gaite also called for the immediate release of Php 8,000 cash assistance to the poor, implementation of the Php 1,000 hike in Social Security System pension, and other social amelioration measures mandated under Republic Act 11469, also known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

“If the government does not speed up its efforts, then we would probably see more of these incidents in the coming days,” the lawmaker stressed.

Gaite warned that social unrest is growing and erupting as the government’s crisis response remains wanting.

The lawmaker also mentioned that it has been a week since President Rodrigo Duterte received emergency powers and access to more than P200-billion funds but the government has yet to step up its efforts to stop the COVID-19 crisis.

“While Duterte and (Sen. Christopher ‘Bong’ Go) posts photos of their meals during their quarantine, hunger and desperation is creeping in poor communities because of government inaction in providing the people with adequate assistance,” Gaite said.

“Humingi ang pangulo ng emergency power pero tila mas marami siyang oras ngayon sa loob ng kulambo, imbis na sa pagbubuo at pagpapatupad ng plano para tugunan ang krisis at tulungan ang taumbayan,” he added.

Gaite criticized the government for their delayed action to prevent the entry and spread of COVID-19 in the Philippines, and to mitigate the crisis.

The congressman said that people might not die from COVID-19 but from hunger.

“It seems that the President and his men lack all sense of urgency, contrary to their bluster about how the military men-led national action plan would be efficient,” Gaite said

“They said this militarized implementing team would get things done, our question is when,” he asked.