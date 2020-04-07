SMEs against extension of enhanced community quarantine – ECOP

The Employers’ Confederation of the Philippines (ECOP) said that most of small scale businesses do not support extending the enhanced community quarantine across Luzon.

“Meron kaming survey doon sa mga SMEs (small and micro enterprises), predominantly naman hindi sila boto,” ECOP president Sergio Ortiz Luiz said on Tuesday, April 4 during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

Ortiz-Luiz said that SMEs would rather have the government ease up on some institutions, improve the delivery of goods, and place quarantine sites in every local government unit.

He explained that small-scale businesses worry that they cannot sustain their workers since they do not operate during the enhanced community quarantine, and they do not immediately receive assistance from the government.

“Kung i-eextend natin, i-modify natin na yung mga hindi naman kailangan ma-lockdown ay makapag-trabaho. Hangga’t maari, ma-expand yung trabaho, mabawasan yung sinusustentuhan ng gobyerno na hindi naman madali dahil napakarami,” Ortiz-Luiz proposed

He also explained that having quarantine facilities in every LGU will eliminate the need for a community quarantine to prevent the spread of the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

“Iyon ang dapat concentration, yung testing at saka yung maiquarantine mo yung may mga dipirensya. Kapag ganoon ang ginawa natin, hindi mo kailangan i-lockdown yung buong community,” Ortiz-Luiz insisted.

“Yung walang dipirensya, they can move, they can work, hindi masyadong hirap ang gobyerno kapag nag-deliver ng services,” he added.

Ortiz-Luiz also appealed that public transportation be allowed to have limited operations in order to transport workers exempted from the enhanced community quarantine.

Cabinet Sec. Karlo Nograles announced on Tuesday that President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to extend the duration of the enhanced community quarantine until April 30