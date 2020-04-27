Six SAP beneficiaries in Cotabato return ‘extra’ cash aid

Six residents of Pigacawayan, Cotabato returned the ‘extra’ financial aid that they received under the social amelioration program.

The local government of Pigcawayan identified the residents as Sheryl Flores Manzanades, John Kristopher Macarte Gonzaga, Johnie Sapuay Nocillas, Elsie Dugnon Guintaos, Gloria Dela Cruz Maloto, and Paul John Josilva Servacio.

They returned the cash aid after learning their spouses received the government assistance for their family.

“Despite the need to survive amid the health crisis, six individuals continued to live with an honest heart and return the money given to them,” Pigcawayan mayor Jean Dino Roquero said in a statement.

Under Republic Act 11469, also known as the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, 18-million low-income households can receive emergency cash subsidy, worth Php 5,000 to Php 8,000 per month, for two months.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development clarified that a single household cannot receive twice the cash subsidy even if they have multiple members qualified under the social amelioration program.