‘Siguraduhin natin na magamit ang pondo ng tama’ Sen. Go tells LGUs

Sen. Christopher ‘Bong’ Go told local government units (LGUs) to properly utilize the additional Php 30.824 billion worth of funds that will be released to help them provide the needs of their constituents during the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

Go said that the use of funds should be done in a transparent manner with an assurance that assistance will reach those who need it the most.

“Sa panahong ito, konsensya niyo na lamang ang tututok sa inyo. Siguraduhin natin na magamit ang pondo ng tama, walang masayang, at maramdaman ng mga tao kahit sa malalayong lugar ang tulong mula sa gobyerno,” the senator said in a statement.

Go stressed that the additional funds should only be used for projects, programs and activities concerning the COVID-19 situation.

These projects include the procurement of personal protective equipment for frontline service providers; medicines and vitamins; hospital equipment and supplies; disinfectants and related equipment; relief goods for low-income and vulnerable households; and tents for temporary shelter of the homeless.

“Dapat magtulungan ang LGUs at national government agencies, pati na rin ang private sector, para matapalan kung ano man ang magiging kulang sa mga kailangan ng taumbayan,” Go added.

The senator previously recommended that that the national government provides a one-time ‘Bayanihan’ financial assistance to LGUs.

Go said that the financial aid should be equivalent to the one-month Internal Revenue Allotment of the LGUs so that they can respond faster and more effectively to the needs of their constituents.