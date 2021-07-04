Signal No. 1 raised over Cagayan, Batanes, and Babuyan Islands

A low-pressure area over the Philippine Sea developed into a tropical depression.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) announced on Sunday, July 4, that the tropical depression, named Emong, is at 780 kilometers east of Virac, Catanduanes as of 4:00PM.

PAGASA said that TD Emong has maximum wind strength of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kilometers per hour.

TD Emong moves north-northwest with a speed of 25 kilometers per hour.

PAGASA has raised tropical cyclone wind warning signal no. 1 over Batanes and the northeastern portion of Cagayan (Santa Ana, Gonzaga) including Babuyan Islands.

The weather monitoring agency said that Batanes and Babuyan Islands will experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains from Monday, July 5, to Tuesday, July 6, due to TD Emong.