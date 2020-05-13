Signal No. 1 raised over areas of Samar as TS ‘Ambo’ intensifies

The state weather bureau PAGASA hoisted on Wednesday Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 over parts of Eastern Samar and Northern Samar due to Tropical Storm ‘Ambo.”

In a weather bulletin, PAGASA raised Signal No. 1 over the northern portion of Eastern Samar (Jipapad, Maslog, Arteche, San Policarpio, Oras, Dolores, Can-avid, Taft, Sulat, San Julian, Borongan City) and the eastern portion of Northern Samar (Lapinig, Gamay, Mapanas, Palapag, Laoang, Catubig, Las Navas).

According to the state weather bureau, scattered light to moderate with at times heavy rain showers during thunderstorms over Eastern Visayas.

Residents in these areas are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the local rainfall or thunderstorm advisories and heavy rainfall warnings from PAGASA Regional Services Divisions (PRSD).

TS “Ambo” was last seen at 410 km East of Borongan City, Eastern Samar and is moving north northwest at 15km/h. It also has a maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 105 km/h.

It is forecast to further intensify as it approaches the Eastern Visayas-Bicol Region area.