Senior citizens in Western Visayas receive first semester social pension

Senior citizens in Western Visayas have started receiving their social pensions.

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) – Western Visayas has already provided the check, with a total amount of Php 1,097,724,000, for the first semester social pension of senior citizens in the region.

DSWD Western Visayas Regional Dir. Ma. Evelyn Macapobre said on Tuesday, April 28, that 95 of the 133 local government units in the region have already claimed the checks and 35,166 senior citizens have received their social pension.

“Sila (LGUs) na rin ngayon ang magpa-pay out para sa ating mga senior citizen,” Macapobre said during a virtual press briefing.

According to the data of DSWD, Western Visayas has 365,908 senior citizens who are entitled to social pension worth Php 3,000 per semester or Php 6,000 per year.