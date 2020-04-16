Senators seek Duque’s removal due to ‘negligence, failure of leadership’ amid COVID-19 crisis

At least 14 senators sought on Thursday the removal of Health Secretary Francisco Duque III in his position amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis in the Philippines.

In a filed Resolution No. 362, the senators said the Department of Health (DOH) chief must step down “for his failure of leadership, negligence, lack of foresight, and inefficiency in the performance of his mandate” following the continuous surge in the number of cases in the country.

They also added that Duque’s negligence led to “poor planning, delayed response, lack of transparency, and misguided and flip-flopping policies” for COVID-19 response.

Duque’s actions, according to the lawmakers, have led the lives of the healthcare professionals, frontliners, and Filipinos in danger.

The said resolution was signed by Senate President Vicente Sotto III, Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto, Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senators Sonny Angara, Nancy Binay, Pia Cayetano, Grace Poe, Joel Villanueva, Francis Tolentino, Imee Marcos, Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, Bong Revilla, Lito Lapid, and Panfilo Lacson.