Senate respects decision of Prez Duterte to keep Sec. Duque – Sen Marcos

Sen. Maria Imelda ‘Imee’ Marcos said on Friday, April 17, that the Senate understands the decision of President Rodrigo Duterte to retain Department of Health (DOH) Sec. Francisco Duque III.

Marcos and 13 other senators signed a resolution seeking the immediate resignation of Duque as Health Secretary ‘for his failure of leadership, negligence, lack of foresight, and inefficiency in the performance of his mandate’ amidst the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

However, Executive Sec. Salvador Medialdea said that President Duterte told the DOH chief to ‘stay put’.

“Ang nais naman ng mga senador ay bigyan si Presidente ng dahilan, ng grounds, ng basehan kung ano yung gusto niya na kung magpapalit ba sila o hindi sila magpapalit,” Marcos said during DZRH’s Damdaming Bayan.

Marcos hopes that Duque will improve his leadership of the DOH and intensify his efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 following the decision of President Duterte to keep him as Health secretary.

The lawmaker explained that her colleagues in the Senate called for the resignation of Duque after receiving numerous complaints against him.

“Talagang ang dami-daming reklamo. Kahit kabarkada natin si Sec. Duque ay talaga yung mga senador, hindi na masagot yung daing at reklamo ng tao. Parang wala ng kumpyansa, kaya sinasabi ng iba na mag-resign na lang siya,” Marcos divulged.

“Alam natin magulo iyan kapag nagpalit ng liderato ngayong pang krisis. Pero sa kabila noon, napakaraming reklamo,” she added.

Marcos promised that the Senate will provide assistance and support to Duque since President Duterte decided to keep him as Health secretary amidst the COVID-19 crisis in the Philippines.

“Nag-desisyon na si Presidente, tulungan na lang natin si Sec. Duque at sana maging warning ito, babala, na kailangan gandahan pa niya yung serbisyo sa tao,” the senator stressed.