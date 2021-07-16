Sen. Pangilinan files cyberlibel complaints vs 2 Youtube channel owners, Google

Senator Francis ‘Kiko’ Pangilinan on Friday filed two separate cyber libel complaints against the owners of two YouTube channels and the country manager of Google Philippines for spreading false information about him and his family.

Named respondents in the complaint for cyber libel or for violation of Republic Act 10175 or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 were YouTube channels Starlet and Latest Chika.

Also named as the respondent was Google Philippines country manager Bernadette Nacario for alleged violations of Section 20(b)(1) and Section 30(j) of RA 10175.

In his complaint, Pangilinan said, “the common statements raised by the defamatory reports are Sharon Cuneta-Pangilinan committing adultery by having an illicit affair with another man, and Sen. Pangilinan committing acts of violence (physical assault) against his wife which is in violation of the Violence Against Women and Children Act.”

In May 2021, Starlet published a video claiming that Pangilinan allegedly begged his wife not to file a case against him.

“Said video contained statements that I physically hurt or abused my wife, Sharon Cuneta-Pangilinan, and that she and our daughter, KC, filed a case against me for physical injuries,” Pangilinan said

“Due to said public and malicious imputations, I suffered and continue to suffer damage to my good name, reputation, and career as a public servant. The public and malicious imputations have also caused serious anxiety and stress to me and my family,” he added.

Latest Chika also posted a video on YouTube, quoting sources that Cuneta, already filed a case against the senator.

However, these claims were denied by the actress herself in an Instagram live last May 28.

Since he does not know who are the people behind “Starlet” and “Latest Chika,” Pangilinan has also asked the National Bureau of Investigation’s Cybercrime Division (NBI-CCD) to investigate the YouTube channels and to secure the videos that were released.

Meanwhile, Google’s country manager was included in the complaint because according to the senator, it is the country manager’s duty to “ensure that the employees exercise the necessary diligence in ascertaining the existence of defamatory videos and the removal of such in order to maintain the Community Guidelines and its Policy, Safety, and Copyright Policies.”

‘This is too much,” the senator stated.

Pangilinan then pleaded to the public not to easily believe reports made against him and his family online.

“Pakiusap natin na maging mapanuri, huwag basta-basta maniniwala o magse-share ng mga kasinungalingan dahil tao rin kami,” he said.