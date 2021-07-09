Sen. Go tells economic frontliners: Get vaccinated in order to help the country return to normalcy

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go continued his efforts to support various sectors adversely affected by the global pandemic as he sent assistance to hundreds of fishermen and farmers in Dapa and San Isidro, Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte on Thursday, July 1.

Go’s outreach team conducted separate distribution activities at San Isidro Elementary School in San Isidro, and at Dapa Municipal Gym in Dapa, where there were 100 beneficiaries in each venue.

To further safeguard the recipients, Go’s staff implemented strict safety and health protocols as they grouped them into smaller batches while they handed out COVID-19 essentials, such as masks, face shields, and vitamins, as well as meals and other forms of aid.

“Mga kababayan ko, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Ang target po natin makamtan ngayong taong ito ay population protection at herd immunity po para naman po unti-unti na tayong makabalik sa ating normal na pamumuhay,” Go said in his video message

Go, then, reminded the beneficiaries to observe necessary health measures to further prevent the spread of the virus, such as frequent washing of hands, wearing of masks and face shields when in public, maintaining social distance, and avoiding unnecessary travels.

He reassured the public that the government is extending great efforts to get sufficient and safe vaccines for the Filipinos as the rollout now focuses on economic frontliners and eventually, indigents.

Go, then, encouraged everyone to get inoculated as soon as their turn comes in accordance with the national vaccination program guidelines.

“Mga kababayan ko, habang patuloy na pong dumarating ang mga bakuna, pakiusap lang ho namin ni Pangulong Duterte, magtiwala ho kayo sa bakuna. Huwag ho kayong matakot sa bakuna,” said Go.

“Mga kababayan, magtulungan lang tayo. Alam kong mahirap ang panahon ngayon, magkakapitbahay lang tayo taga-Mindanao rin kami. Alam kong mahirap ang panahon ngayon, marami ang naghirap kaya magtulungan lang tayo,” he added.

Several government agencies also extended additional aid as the Department of Social Welfare and Development provided each beneficiary with financial assistance. The Department of Agriculture, in turn, gave supplies of vegetable seeds.

Representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Labor and Employment conducted an on-site assessment to qualified individuals who can take part in their respective livelihood programs.

Furthermore, scholarship grants and livelihood trainings await beneficiaries who were evaluated by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority.

Through the Aid and Humanitarian Operations Nationwide (AHON) Convergence Program, in coordination with Presidential Communications Operations Office Secretary Martin Andanar, additional forms of support were also given to the beneficiaries.

As part of his support to boost the economic development of Dapa and San Isidro, Go helped in the funding of various improvement projects, such as the construction of flood control embankment in Dapa, widening of San Isidro Bridge in San Isidro, and many others.