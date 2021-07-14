Sen. Go aids vulnerable residents in Loreto, Dinagat Islands; assures continuing efforts towards recovery

The office of Senator Christopher “Bong” Go embarked on a three-day relief effort to deliver food and non-food aid to thousands of families in Loreto town, Dinagat Islands whose lives and livelihoods have been adversely affected due to COVID-19.

“Mga kababayan, napakahirap ng panahon natin ngayon. Ganito ang sitwasyon hindi lang sa Pilipinas kung hindi sa buong mundo. Dahil sa pandemya, marami ang nagsarang negosyo at nawalan ng trabaho, kasama na dito ang mahigit kumulang na 500,000 na overseas Filipinos workers,” Go said in a video message.

“Kaya sa panahon ngayon, dapat magkaisa at magbayanihan tayo. Magmalasakit tayo sa ating kapwa Pilipino upang malampasan natin ang krisis na ito,” he appealed.

The senator’s staff distributed meals, vitamins, masks, and face shields to batches of beneficiaries, composed of 1,077 households in total, at the Barangays San Juan and Liberty covered courts from July 7 to 9.

They also provided select beneficiaries with bicycles, an alternative and eco-friendly mode of transportation, while some were provided new pairs of shoes. Others received computer tablets to help their children continue their educational activities at home.

In addition, teams from various national agencies also provided other forms of aid in the continuation of ongoing government efforts to alleviate the impacts of the pandemic on local communities.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development handed out financial assistance while the Department of Agriculture gave away vegetable seedlings in separate distributions.

The Department of Health also turned over hygiene kits and medicines to the local government of Loreto for distribution to their constituents.

Furthermore, the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority offered scholarships to qualified beneficiaries. The Department of Labor and Employment and the Department of Trade and Industry, in turn, conducted assessments for their respective assistance programs.

The Senator, as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health, also pledged to help any beneficiary who may require medical treatment. He informed them that they may conveniently avail of medical assistance from the Malasakit Center at the Caraga Regional Hospital in Surigao City or any of the other

Go then vowed to continue supporting the province’s vulnerable residents in the midst of the global pandemic.