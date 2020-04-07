Sen. Angara discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Sen. Juan ‘Sonny’ Angara announced on Monday, April 6, that he has recovered from the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19), and has been allowed to return home.

“After several days in the ER (emergency room) and the COVID wing, doctors finally sent me home today — negative for the virus and pneumonia free,” Angara said in a statement.

The senator thanked the doctors and nurses who took care of him during his hospitalization, and called them ‘real heroes’.

“Am truly grateful for the gift of life and even more so now for those at the front lines who safeguard our lives and protect our society. I met nurses and doctors who don’t go home anymore, some even doing double duty in other hospitals,” Angara said.

“They truly truly are real heroes,” he added.

Angara mentioned that he will be home on the weekend to celebrate the birthday of his son but many health workers have not returned to their homes since the enhanced community quarantine started ‘as a measure of protection for their families’.

Angara announced on March 26 that he tested positive for COVID-19, and that he exhibits symptoms related to the illness like mild fever, cough, headaches and general weakness.

Aside from Angara, senators Juan Miguel Zubiri and Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III have also tested positive for COVID-19.