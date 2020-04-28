‘See to it that the workers are protected’ Prez Duterte tells malls, shops

President Rodrigo Duterte told stores, malls, and bazaars to ensure the protection of their workers against the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) once the establishments resume operations.

President Duterte said on Monday, April 27, that owners of stores or malls should disinfect their workplaces and provide their employees with ‘durable and workable’ masks.

The Chief Executive stressed that establishments need to comply with quarantine protocols once they re-open.

“Iyong mga tindahan, ‘yung mga bazaars, mga malls, big or small, it behooves upon you to see to it that the workers are protected,” the President said during a televised press briefing.

“Aside I said from sanitizing the place every now and then, when you asked us to open we agreed but there are the protocols to be followed. Not immaculately clean but just sanitize it for COVID not to thrive tapos you know endangering your employees,” he added.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque announced on Friday, April 24, that President approved the recommendation of the Inter-agency Task on Emerging Infectious Disease to extend the enhanced community quarantine until May 15 in ‘high-risk areas’.

Areas covered by the extension include National Capital Region, Pangasinan, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Batangas, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, Quezon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, Albay, and Catanduanes.

Davao Del Norte, and Davao City have also been placed under enhanced community quarantine.

Benguet, Iloilo, and Antique will remain under enhanced community quarantine but ‘subject to recheck’ before April 30.

Areas not covered by the extension will be placed under general community quarantine.

Under the general community quarantine, Roque said that supermarkets, drugstores, banks, laundry services, restaurants for takeout and delivery, and hardware stores in malls will be allowed to resume operations.

However, establishments should set the air-conditioning to 26 degrees Celsius and remove free wifi service to discourage people from staying or lingering inside the mall.

Roque also said that mall operators should provide provide gloves and masks to their staff.

Meanwhile, President Duterte also implied on Monday that the national government might modify the enhanced community quarantine enforced in ‘high-risk areas’

“Malapit na, iyong iba naka-lockdown pa rin. Tayo, we might open partially construction workers and things like that. You wait for the, lalabas na ho, lalabas na ‘yung modified ang ano natin quarantine,” the President said.

“We will allow sectors of the society that is not, hindi talaga nagdidikit-dikitan. Ang problema nito kung kaya modified muna eh kasi kung magsiksikan kayo diyan sa LRT na naman, wala ng katapusan ang problema natin. It will never end and it will bring us down and down,” he added.