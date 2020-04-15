Sec. Duque vows to act on alleged refusal of a hospital to release remains of COVID-19 patient

Health Sec. Francisco Duque promised on Wednesday, April 15, to act on the alleged refusal of a hospital to release the remains and medical records of a 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) patient.

“Minsan yung mga tao walang konsensya. Sa ganitong panahon na nagkakagipitan, huwag nating pagsamantalahan ang mga kababayan,“ Duque said during DZRH’s ACS Balita.

In a letter, Geoffrey Santos said that the Philippine Rehabilitation Institute of Medical Center in Angeles City, Pampanga refused to release the remains and medical records of his late mother, who passed away after testing positive for COVID-19.

The medical facility allegedly wants the family to settle the hospital bill, amounting to around Php 2.5 million, before releasing the remains and medical records of the deceased patient.

Santos also mentioned that his cousin and driver are currently confined at the said hospital due to COVID-19.

The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), previously, announced that the agency will shoulder the full cost of treatment of CoViD-19 cases until April 14.

“Yung mild, moderate, severe, yung ICU (intensive care unit), yung critical care lahat iyan ay kasama,” said Duque, who also serves as chairperson of the PhilHealth Board of Directors.