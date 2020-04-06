Sec. Bello to recommend amnesty for delinquent employers

Labor Sec. Silvestre Bello III said on Monday, April 6, that he will recommend amnesty to delinquent employers after the 2019 Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis.

Bello made the promise to urge employers to avail the cash assistance for formal workers provided under the COVID 19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP).

He suspects that many employers have yet to submit their company payroll, a requirement to avail the cash assistance, because of their failure to remit all contributions for Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), Home Development Mutual Fund (PAGIBIG), and Social Security System (SSS).

“Huwag kayong mag-alala mga kababayan. Ang mahalaga ngayon tulungan natin ang ating mga empleyado. Kaya kung may tinatago kayong ganyan, huwag niyo ng alalahanin,” Bello said during DZRH’s Magandang Umaga Pilipinas.

“Natatakot sila na mabisto sila na hindi pala nila nirereport yung mga empleyado nila. Kaya huwag na kayong mag-alala, hindi na namin kayo sisitahin, we will recommend amnesty for all of these,” the Department of Labor and Employment chief added.

Bello stressed that the government is more concern in ensuring that aid will reach the formal workers, who were affected by the enhanced community quarantine enforced across Luzon to prevent the spread of COVID-19.